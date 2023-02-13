Queen Maxima’s daughter says she misses normal life: ‘I am still having a very hard time’

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands’ life as a college student is not what she had imagined. “I went into my student days with the idea that what does a student do, fill that in and that I would do that too. And the reality was unfortunately anything but that,” Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s eldest daughter admitted on the final day of their visit to the Caribbean (translated to English via NOS).

The Princess of Orange, who studies at the University of Amsterdam, moved back home last year due to threats. “I’m also going to be very honest that I’m still having a really hard time, but I hope that changes soon,” she confessed.

©WireImage



The Princess of Orange admitted that she misses living the normal life of a student

The 19 year old revealed that she misses “normal life, life of a student” and being able to walk down the street and go to a store. “I was very shocked myself and I am still having a very hard time,” she said.

Maxima’s firstborn is enrolled in the Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics (PPLE) Bachelor’s program at the University of Amsterdam. The future Queen attended her first day of school at the university back in September. Prior to beginning her studies, the Dutch Royal House announced that Amalia would be living in Amsterdam with fellow students. However, in October it was reported that the Dutch Princess was back at home because of threats.

“She has not left the house,” Queen Maxima said at the time, according to AD. “You may have heard of certain news items or something. It has huge consequences for her life. Means she doesn’t live in Amsterdam and also that she can’t really go outside. Those consequences are very hard for her. No student life for her like other students have. I’m very proud of her for keeping it up.”