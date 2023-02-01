You have to watch Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander dance in Aruba

Queen Maxima continues to reign as the dancing Queen! The Argentine-born royal and her husband King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands danced up a storm on Tuesday evening at the Bon Bini Festival in Aruba.

The Queen, dressed in a floral print dress and heels, wowed once again with her dance moves. “Queen Maxima, the Queen of dancing 💃👸🏼💜,” one individual commented, while another wrote, “Great dancing from our Queen!!!”

One social media pointed out, “You can see the Latin blood there!!!”

Social media users also commented on the Dutch King’s dancing, with one writing, “Look at those maxima throwing those hips back and forth..... and Willem is doing his best, what a wonderful royal family we have.” Another noted, “You would hardly have expected anything else from Maxima, what a queen. But I am especially proud of our king, it is not really in his nature, but he does participate nicely. I like.”

©Getty Images



The Dutch royals danced while in Aruba on Jan. 31

The Queen, who married into the Dutch royal family in 2002, has spoken about her love for dancing in the past. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Maxima has previously said, “I am Latin and I will continue being Latin in respect to some aspects of my culture. I dance, I sing and I will keep on dancing and singing.” She also reportedly joked at the time that Willem-Alexander’s “hips are a little rigid.”

Maxima recently showed off her dance moves during her, Willem-Alexander and Princess Catharina-Amalia’s visit to Bonaire, where they kicked off their visit to the Caribbean. The royals are visiting the Caribbean “to introduce the Princess of Orange to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.” Following Aruba, the Queen, King and their eldest daughter will travel to Curaçao, St. Maarten, St. Eustatius and Saba, which is where the visit will conclude on Feb. 9.