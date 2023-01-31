Queen Maxima shows off her dance moves in the Caribbean: Watch

She’s the dancing Queen! Queen Maxima of the Netherlands showed off her dance moves in Bonaire on Jan. 28 while at the Cultural Park Mangazina di Rei. The Dutch Royal House shared a video from King Willem-Alexander, Maxima and their eldest daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia’s visit showing the three royals dancing.

“Maxima knows how to dance so much fun. A person just gets happy to look at her. #rhythm,” one social media user commented (translated to English). Another wrote, “Our queen can really dance.. Latina😍👏👏.”

Maxima, who was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has spoken about her love for dancing in the past. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the royal has previously said, “I am Latin and I will continue being Latin in respect to some aspects of my culture. I dance, I sing and I will keep on dancing and singing.” At the time, she also joked that Willem-Alexander’s “hips are a little rigid.”

Discussing what type of music she likes listening to during a 2021 episode of LookLab with NikkieTutorials, the Queen said, “Everything. According to the mood.” “If I need to be uplifted, then I have salsa or tango or something like that,” Maxima added. “Sometimes I just want to remember the old times and I have all these, you know, wonderful music, rock and pop from the 80s.”

The Queen, King Willem-Alexander and Princess of Orange, 19, kicked off their visit to the Caribbean on Jan. 27. Per the Royal House, “The visit is intended to introduce the Princess of Orange to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.” The royal visit will conclude on Feb. 9 in Saba.