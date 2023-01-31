Princess joins grandmother in new birthday portraits

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands made an appearance in her grandmother Princess Beatrix’s new birthday portraits. King Willem-Alexander’s mother turned 85 on Tuesday, Jan. 31. To mark the occasion, the Dutch Royal House released new photos of the former Queen with her son and the Princess of Orange.

The three generations came together for a group shot. The former Queen of the Netherlands stood between the current King and the future Queen. Amalia also posed for a photo with just her paternal grandmother. “Look how proud she stands next to her granddaughter ❤️❤️,” one social media user commented (translated to English).

Vandaag viert Prinses Beatrix haar 85ste verjaardag.⁰⁰Ter gelegenheid van haar verjaardag zijn deze foto’s van Prinses Beatrix samen met de Koning en de Prinses van Oranje gemaakt. pic.twitter.com/ZeIhQBUFOA — Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) January 31, 2023

Princess Beatrix was Queen of the Netherlands for 33 years. The royal abdicated in favour of her firstborn, Willem-Alexander, in 2013. Queen Maxima and the King’s eldest daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, is first in line to the Dutch throne.

The 19-year-old Princess kicked off a royal visit to the Caribbean with her parents this month. The Dutch Royal House has said that “the visit is intended to introduce the Princess of Orange to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.” The royal visit will conclude on Feb. 9 in Saba.