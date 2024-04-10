Queen Maxima’s youngest daughter celebrates 17th birthday

Happy birthday, Princess Ariane! Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s daughter Ariane turned 17 on Wednesday, April 10. The couple’s third child was born in 2007 in The Hague. The Dutch Royal House marked the Princess’ birthday with a photo of Ariane from the royal family’s December photo session at Huis ten Bosch Palace.

Ariane, who is third in line to the Dutch throne, is the youngest of the King and Queen’s children. Maxima and Willem-Alexander are also parents to Princess Catharina-Amalia, 20, and Princess Alexia, 18.

Prinses Ariane viert vandaag haar 17e verjaardag. https://t.co/wbpHVJm9J8pic.twitter.com/usvmAo6XgA — Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) April 10, 2024

Ariane left home last August to continue her secondary school studies at UWC Adriatic in Italy. At the time, the Dutch Royal House shared a photo of the Princess at her new school, writing (translated to English): “Princess Ariane starts at the United World College Adriatic in Italy. Here she will go for her International Baccalaureate. During the past school year, the Princess completed the fourth grade at the Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet.”

According to the school’s website, “Students experience a UWC education while being continuously exposed to the richness and diversity of Italy’s cultural heritage. The college capitalises on its setting at a political, cultural a geographical crossroads in the heart of Europe.”

Ariane’s older sister Princess Alexia graduated from UWC Atlantic in Wales last May. Their father Willem-Alexander also completed his secondary education and obtained his International Baccalaureate from UWC Atlantic in 1985.