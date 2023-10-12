Princess Eugenie celebrates wedding anniversary with photo of her family of 4

A lot has changed in five years for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank! King Charles III’s 33-year-old niece celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary on Thursday with a video featuring footage from her royal wedding. At the end, the Princess included a family photo of herself, Jack and their two sons, August and Ernest, spending the day at a beach.

“5 years ago today.. ❤️❤️,” she simply captioned the video, which was set to “You’ve Got the Love” by Florence and The Machine.

Eugenie married Jack on Oct. 12, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. The Princess walked down the aisle wearing a dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos paired with the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which her grandmother Queen Elizabeth lent to her.

Jack and Eugenie became parents in February of 2021 with the birth of their first son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

It was announced in January of 2023 that Eugenie was expecting her second child. “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” the Princess wrote alongside a sweet picture of August kissing her baby bump.

Eugenie’s second child, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, was born this past May. Alongside pictures of her newborn son sleeping, including one of August with his hand on his baby brother’s head, the mom of two wrote, “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs. He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.”