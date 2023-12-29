Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
It was another year of scene-stealing appearances from the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children! Prince George took on a special role at his grandfather King Charles III’s coronation in May. This year also saw Princess Charlotte attend Wimbledon for the first time, while Prince Louis made his debut at his mother’s annual holiday event. As 2023 comes to a close, take a look back at the Wales’ kids cutest moments...
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!