Are the Prince and Princess of Wales heading to Italy in 2024?

The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly have a tour set for the new year! According to The Daily Mail’s Rebecca English, Prince William and Catherine will pay a visit to Rome in the spring. A date is said to have been “pencilled in.”

Though it is “not yet clear” whether their visit will include a meeting with Pope Francis, “it is understood that negotiations around the couple meeting with Pope Francis are still ‘very much on the table’ and ‘nothing has been decided yet,’” per The Daily Mail.

The Prince and Princess will reportedly visit Rome in the spring of 2024

The trip will mark the royal couple’s first tour together since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales. William and Catherine last undertook a tour together in March of 2022 on behalf of Queen Elizabeth on the occasion of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. The royal couple traveled to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas during their last tour.

While it will be their first official trip to Italy as a couple, both the Prince and Princess have previously visited the country—and Catherine even studied there! After graduating from Marlborough College in July of 2000, the Princess of Wales undertook a gap year during which she studied at the British Institute in Florence. The Mail on Sunday has reported in the past that Catherine “relished being able to roam unfettered, photographing the city cathedral and countless Renaissance treasures.”