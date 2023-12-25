The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrate Christmas with adorable new photo of their kids

Merry Christmas from the Wales family! The Prince and Princess of Wales gifted royal fans a new photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Christmas. The adorable black-and-white image of their children was accompanied by a personal message from Prince William and Catherine.

“Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, from our family to yours! W & C,” the message alongside the adorable picture reads.

©Josh Shinner



The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a new photo of their kids on Christmas 2023

Eight-year-old Charlotte beamed as she posed for the photo with her arms wrapped around her two brothers. The royal siblings were dressed in white button-down shirts for the picture, which was taken by the same photographer who snapped the Waleses’ 2023 Christmas card photo, Josh Shinner. The family’s Christmas photo was taken in Windsor earlier this year.

Following the release of the royals’ Christmas card photo, Josh wrote on Instagram, “It was such a pleasure to photograph The Prince and Princess of Wales and their family for the Christmas portrait this year. Without doubt one of the most relaxed and enjoyable sittings I’ve ever had, and I now have a whole new set of jokes that are right on my level thanks to the children…”

©WireImage



The Wales kids joined their parents at Christmas morning service

Prince William, Catherine and their three children attended Christmas morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Sunday with King Charles III, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family. This year marked the second time the Waleses have stepped out on Christmas Day as a family of five. Prince Louis made his royal Christmas walk debut last year.

William, Catherine and their kids coordinated in blue and green for the holiday outing this year. Zara Tindall’s eldest daughter, Mia Tindall, walked alongside the Waleses on Christmas Day and was spotted sweetly holding hands with five-year-old Prince Louis.

Back in 2021, Prince William said on Radio Marsden that “bringing the family together at Christmastime is always lovely.” “And when I see my children meet up with my cousins’ children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together. It’s very special. I look forward to that a lot. Obviously, Christmas is a new dynamic when you have children. Suddenly it’s a whole different ballgame of noise and excitement,” the heir to the throne admitted. “I’m enjoying the new version of Christmas in my life.”