The Prince of Wales and his eldest child Prince George were in the stands at Villa Park on Thursday. The royal father-son duo attended the match between Aston Villa and LOSC Lille.

Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, is a big Aston Villa fan. Back in 2015, His Royal Highness told the BBC’s Gary Linker (via Birmingham Live), “A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn’t want to follow the run of the mill teams. I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments. Aston Villa’s always had a great history.”

William and George’s outing came weeks after the Princess of Wales revealed that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment. In a personal message released on March 22, the royal mom of three said “it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both,” the Princess continued. “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.”

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were already on Easter break when their mother shared the news. The summer term at Lambrook School, where the Wales children are students, begins Wednesday, April 17.

