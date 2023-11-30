Princess Eugenie had the support of her family and celebrity pals as she hosted The Anti-Slavery Collective’s inaugural Winter Gala. The royal and star-studded affair took place on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at London’s Battersea Arts Centre.

Eugenie co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective, which was launched in 2017, with her friend Julia de Boinville. The charity organization raises awareness of modern slavery as a global epidemic, and shares ideas and solutions on how to combat modern day slavery and human trafficking.

Sharing footage from the gala on Instagram, The Anti-Slavery Collective wrote, “WOW! What an evening ❤️ We would like to thank you everyone who joined us last night for an evening raising awareness and money to end modern day slavery,” adding, “There are around 50 million people in modern slavery around the world right now and last night you helped us raise £1 MILLION to help fight against it.”

From royal family members to stars, see who was at the inaugural gala with Princess Eugenie...