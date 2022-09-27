Hailey Bieber talks about Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber for the first time

Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the Selena Gomez of it all.

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, and Selena Gomez were entangled in a love triangle that intrigued millions of people. Throughout it all, neither Selena, Justin, nor Hailey discussed the situation, even when they were relentlessly targeted by their fans and followers. In the podcast “Call Her Daddy” Hailey will address the rumors that she “stole” Bieber from Selena, something that she’s been accused of in the past.

THIS WEDNESDAY 9/28 Hailey Bieber opens up about the public-generated controversy between her and her husband's ex. Hailey makes it clear she wants to discuss this one time and one time only…on Call Her Daddy. pic.twitter.com/TXuc5WuXBg — Call Her Daddy (@callherdaddy) September 27, 2022

In a teaser that was shared by Alex Cooper, the host of the show, Cooper addresses the topic. “People were obsessed with [Justin and Selena] being together,” she said. “Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as [Gomez]?”

“This is so crazy. I’ve literally never talked about this ever,” Hailey said. “A lot of the perpetuation and the hate comes from ‘Oh, you stole him.’ It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there’s a truth.”

Hailey has never addressed these claims publicly, but she has discussed how much the situation between Selena, Justin, and the public’s input has affected her. “I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please,” she said in April of this year. “I beg of you. Truly. That’s my only request. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had an on-and-off relationship that lasted about eight years. The two got back together in 2017 and broke up for good in 2018. Justin and Hailey married later that same year.

Hailey’s episode of “Call Her Daddy” will be released on September 28th.