Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes spotted together in Beverly Hills after church service

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have seemed to become fast friends! The pair were spotted together in Beverly Hills after attending church service on Wednesday night.

Fans of both singers were surprised after seeing Shawn and Justin in the same car, sharing a casual conversation and laughing, showing that there are no hard feelings between them.

Justin wore a gray sweatsuit and a fuchsia beanie, paired with white sneakers, while Shawn wore a beige sweater and a pair of jeans.

The 24-year-old Canadian musician was romantically involved with Justin’s now-wife Hailey Bieber back in November 2017, and even attended the 2018 Met Gala together in May of that year.

And while they were in a relationship at some point, Hailey would rekindle her relationship with Justin just a month later in June 2018, followed by an engagement in July and their marriage in November.

Justin is known for attending church service weekly when he is in Los Angeles, sometimes being photographed arriving with his wife. This seems to be the same church for many celebrities, including Lana Del Rey, who has been spotted leaving the same church in recent days.

As for Hailey, the model and businesswoman recently made headlines after posing for a photo with Justin’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, making this the first public photo with her.

Just days before the photo was taken, Hailey had spoken for the first time about the rumors that placed her as the reason for the final separation of Justin and Selena.

“A lot of the incessant hate comes from the ‘Oh, you stole Justin’ slogan. And I guess that just comes from the fact that they wish she had ended up with someone else. And nothing happens. You can wish it all you want, but it just isn’t the case,” she declared.