Kim Kardashian was the only guest wearing a Halloween costume at Tracee Ellis Ross’ birthday party

Kim Kardashian felt like Elle Woods in ‘Legally Blonde’ after attending Tracee Ellis Ross’ birthday party, thinking it was Halloween-themed. The famous Kardashian quickly noticed she was the only one in full costume, and none of the other guests at the party were wearing costumes.

Dressing up as Mystique from ‘X-Men,’ there is no doubt that Kim’s costume was incredible, as she looked exactly like the popular character from the comics. “That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn’t a costume party!” Kim wrote, posting a sweet photo with the actress.

Kim showed off her Halloween costume on social media, wearing a red wig, colored lenses, and a skintight blue latex bodysuit. “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul,” Kim wrote about Tracee, celebrating her 50th birthday.

It’s no surprise that Kim decided to go to great lengths to celebrate Halloween, as the Kardashian family is known for loving the festivities, wearing carefully crafted costumes in the past.