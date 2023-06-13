Jessica Alba and look-a-like daughter Honor spend quality time at the French Open in Paris

Jessica Alba is living life in France alongside her firstborn daughter. The 42-year-old actress and Honest Company co-founder took to social media to share photos from her experience at the French Open with her teenage daughter Honor.

The pair were also in the company of Honor’s friend Jade Thompson (daughter of Giada De Laurentiis) and Alba’s friend Jen Kroog Rosenberg. “Girls day at @rolandgarros 🎾🤍☀️🇫🇷 Congrats to @iga.swiatek @karolinamuchova on an incredible match 👏🏽 and @iga.swiatek 3X winner of the French Open! 🏆🥇! Wow!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Alba and her little crew enjoyed the match between Iga Świątek and Karolína Muchová in the Women’s Singles event.

In addition to Honor, Jessica shares son Hayes, 5, and daughter Haven, 11, with her husband Cash Warren—the family of five recently celebrated Honor’s 15th birthday.

“5 years ago, baby girl Honor Marie Warren made me a mama 🥹 I had absolutely no idea how much my world was going to change… to say my heart burst open the moment I saw you doesn’t even cover it ❤️‍🩹,” the actress wrote.

“My entire world was flipped right side up and I felt the deepest, most profound love. 15 years later, I am so proud of who you have become my Honorcita, you are everything and more my baby girl 💞💫,” she continued. “Kind, driven, caring, intelligent, bold, silly, independent, emotional, creative, wise, rebellious… all the things.”

“Thank you for being such an incredibly loving daughter and for being the best big sis to Haven and Hayes, for standing in your truth, for having integrity, for being emotionally available,” she sweetly wrote.

Adding, “You have taught me so much my Angel, you are the perfect combo of being soft and strong. 🥹 Continue to be your truest self and always present and loving -manifesting all that you desire sweet girl. One of my greatest gifts is watching how you unfold and seeing the life you are creating for yourself. 💗 Big hugs and smooches. Happy birthday, baby girl - 15! Whaaaaat!!!??? 😳🎂🥳🎊🎁.”