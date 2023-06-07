Al Pacino shares thoughts on becoming a father at 83: ‘This is really special’

Al Pacino is sharing his thoughts about the unexpected news of his pregnancy with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah. The 83-year-old Hollywood star made headlines after it was revealed that he was expecting a baby with his 29-year-old partner, with many online users sharing their surprise.

During a short video posted by Daily Mail, the actor was asked if he was excited about the pregnancy, to which he responded; “It feels like it always did, you know... It’s very special. Yeah, I guess.” Pacino explained that the experience “always has been” special, adding that she has “many kids, so this is really special, coming at this time.”

It was previously reported that Alfallah was already eight months pregnant when the news broke, which means the couple will be welcoming their new baby soon. The actor is father to 33-year-old daughter Julie from a previous romance with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia from another relationship with Beverly D’Angelo.

Pacino is also a stepfather figure to 25-year-old actress Camila Morrone, after his long-term relationship with actress Lucila Solá. His celebrity friend Robert De Niro, who coincidentally welcomed a new baby recently with Tiffany Chen, shared his opinion on Pacino expanding his family at 83.

“Listen, Al Pacino [is about to have a baby] and he’s a few years older than me. God bless him,” he said during his appearance on Today. “I’m very happy for him.”