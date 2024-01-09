The reason why Jessica Alba and her daughter Honor pursue therapy together

In a recent interview, Hollywood actress and successful entrepreneur Jessica Alba opened up about her decision to seek therapy for herself and her two daughters. Known for her transparency about her family’s mental health, the 42-year-old mother of three shared her insights with REAL SIMPLE for their January/February edition, which is focused on “Feelings.”

During the interview, Alba reflected on her journey and revealed how she decided to prioritize her family’s mental well-being. Her openness about this sensitive topic also shows her commitment to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and encouraging others to seek support when needed.

©Jessica Alba





“Honor was probably 11, and we were arguing all the time about dumb stuff. And I was like, ‘I don’t want to live like this. This is not fun,’” she shares.

“I didn’t want us to have a wedge between us. As her mother, when I say something, she’s going to hear it as an argument or as me trying to control her. I wanted there to be someone who could explain things in a way I couldn’t,” Alba added.

“What I said to Honor was, ‘I want to be a better parent to you, and this is your forum to basically talk about everything that gets on your nerves that I do.’”

Alba and Honor realized the benefits of therapy quickly. “It put me in check. Like, ‘Yeah, I totally do that. And I’m sorry. I’m going to work on that.’ It gave her a little bit of perspective too—that I’m not the bad guy; I’m just being a parent,” the actress and businesswoman shared.

©Jessica Alba





“She’ll come out the other side of it, and I’ll still be here. I just wanted to get to that point, and it worked,” she said. “And the therapist allowed me to see that it’s natural for kids to disagree with their parents, and as a parent, it’s not always about being right or rational in that moment.”

“I’m not gonna front; it’s a process, and I’m not perfect,” she assured.

In addition to Honor, Alba has two more children, Haven and Hayes, with her husband, Cash Warren.