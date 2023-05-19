Winona Ryder is captured wearing Lydia’s signature fringed jet-black wig while filming a scene for ‘Beetlejuice 2’

Thirty-six years after Winona Ryder portrayed Lydia Deetz in the ultra-zany 1988 movie Beetlejuice, she is back for the upcoming Tim Burton sequel, in which she is expected to reprise her role.

For the first time in decades, images of Ryder wearing Lydia’s signature fringed jet-black wig and matching black clothing emerged while she was sitting in the passenger’s seat of a Tesla while filming a scene for the project.

The 51-year-old star can be seen in full character while being driven away from a school. According to The Daily Mail, the new movie began filming in London around the Princess Helena College in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, England.

The plot of the long-anticipated sequel is still unknown; however, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.

©GettyImages



Winona Ryder attends 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

The entire cast is yet to be disclosed, but rumors of Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega acting as Lydia’s daughter began circulating. The Hollywood Reporter informed Monica Bellucci will play Beetlejuice’s wife, and Michael Keaton is expected to reprise his titular role. Justin Theroux reportedly joined the star-studded cast; however, his role has yet to be revealed.