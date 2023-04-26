Will Jenna Ortega star in ‘Beetlejuice 2’?

“Beetlejuice 2” has been confimed by Warner Bros studios. The news were shared at CinemaCon, with many speculating that Jenna Ortega will be involved in the film.

“Beetlejuice 2” is the sequel to the original film, released in 1988. While no further news have been shared, it’s believed that the film could be directed by Tim Burton, who directed the original film and has also worked with Jenna Ortega.

Ortega has proven to be a bankable actress that can play spooky and offbeat roles. She’s also worked with Burton in “Wednesday,” with the two working closely to develop the lead role of the series. Per Deadline, Ortega’s role in “Beetlejuice 2” would be the part of Lydia Deetz’ daughter.

The original ‘Beetlejuice’

In the original film, Lydia Deetz was played by Winona Ryder and was the star of the film, carrying most of its narrative impulse and having most interactions with Micheal Keaton’s Beetlejuice. It was a pivotal role for Ryder’s subsequent ‘90s take over, and grossed $80 million on a $15 million budget.

It was rumored that Keaton was in talks to return to “Beetlejuice 2” and that production would kick off in May or June of next year in London.

When it comes to Ortega, “Beetlejuice 2” seems like a project that’s right up her alley. When speaking about her work with Tim Burton with The Hollywood Reporter, she said, “It’s been quite an insane experience. I’ve been lucky enough to get the opportunity to work with an iconic director who just so happens to be one of the sweetest directors I’ve worked with, and also the most detail-oriented.”