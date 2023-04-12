“Wednesday” actress and our favorite goth-style Latina queen, Jenna Ortega, has been chosen as the new face for Dior’s Gris Dior fragrance, the French luxury brand’s most popular perfume from its La Collection Priveé Christian Dior line.

On its social media, Dior welcomed Jenna Ortega to the Gris Dior Collective and proclaimed that the 20-year-old’s character encapsulated and reflected the perfume’s energy and brand’s essence of elegance and empowerment.

“Her mysterious and daring personality perfectly embodies the enigmatic scent of the iconic Gris Dior perfume.” -DIOR-

Jenna not only looked amazing, but she also is an excellent representation of Hollywood’s new daring and diverse generation of talent. In an interview with Vogue Spain, Jenna was asked if she likes to take risks. She responded, “I love taking risks. I take it as a challenge, and I am very competitive with myself. Challenges make you get to know yourself more, and I am very curious about who I am becoming. Many of the experiences that I have enjoyed the most have arisen from spontaneous decisions that I have dared to carry out, and I am always glad that I followed through.”

For the campaign video focusing on Jenna, she is seen lying in a pile of petals ﻿and delivering a powerful message about the nature of life. She says: “My name is Jenna Ortega and I’ll say that again. Truth or Dare. Life is just a game.”