Jenna Ortega takes Paris Fashion Week! The actress stuns in a hooded gown

Jenna Ortega is international. The Wednesday star has been busy all of 2023, stunning on the red carpet at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Nominee Toast. Now she’s in Paris enjoying fashion week, continuing to turn heads.

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old attended the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show in a jaw-dropping floor-length hooded black gown.

She accessorized with chunky gold bangles and channeled goth Y2k with eyeliner around her whole lids.

As noted by Vogue, YSL’s designer Anthony Vaccarello has been reviving the hooded gown, paying homage to the same hooded, draped capuche dresses that Yves Saint Laurent introduced back in the mid-1980s.



The rising star, who gained 10 million followers in just ten days, sat in the front row.

While she seemingly strayed away from her Wednesday persona at the Globes, the black gown was right on theme with the record-breaking show.