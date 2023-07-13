And Nathan Fillion will keep us on the edge of our seats as the mysterious Green Lantern, leaving us wondering which incarnation of the legendary ring-bearer he will embody.

With the visionary James Gunn as both writer and director, Superman Legacy promises to be an awe-inspiring cinematic experience! The man behind the groundbreaking Guardians of the Galaxy franchise brings his boundless creativity and storytelling prowess to this monumental project, igniting the imaginations of audiences worldwide. And with a dream team of talent assembled, including David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, this film will leave a lasting impression.