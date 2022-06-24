Emilia Clarke confirms ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off series: Is she returning?

The new ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off is officially in the works! Emilia Clarke and author George R. R. Martin have confirmed that the sequel series are in the works, with Kit Harington making a comeback as the fan-favorite character Jon Snow.

“He has told me about it. And I know it exists,” the actress known for portraying Daenerys Targaryen revealed during a recent interview with the BBC, adding that “it’s happening.”

She explained that the series has “been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”

George R. R. Martin also declared that “there is a Jon Snow show in development,” explaining that the working title for the sequel was “SNOW” and sharing that it was in fact Harington’s idea.

And while HBO has yet to make an official announcement, including the rest of the cast and the upcoming storyline, fans are speculating about who will be returning with Jon Snow, including the possibility of having Emilia back in the popular show.

“No, I think I’m done,” she responded after she was asked if she had any desire to go back to play the famous character, however we will have to wait for HBO to release a statement and unveil more details about the new spin-off.