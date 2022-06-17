Game of Thrones: Jon Snow is making a comeback in new spinoff series

Jon Snow is back! A new ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff series is in early development, based on the fan-favorite character played by Kit Harington.

HBO is now working on the series, surprising fans with the unexpected news, after the eighth-and-final season of the series revealed Jon Snow as a potential heir to the Iron Throne, with his real name being Aegon Targaryen, starting a new journey after he was exiled from Westeros.

The actor also made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2021 film ‘Eternals,’ playing Dane Whitman, the alter ego of the superhero known as the Black Knight, descendant of an Arthurian knight, and a returning character in future MCU films.

And while fans of Game of Thrones are already speculating about returning characters making a comeback to the recently announced spinoff, including Arya Stark played by Maisie Williams, or Sansa Stark played by Sophie Turner, many details, including a release date, have yet to be unveiled.

Meanwhile HBO is about to release a different spinoff, set 200 years before the original series takes place. ‘House of Dragon’ is set to premiere August 21 on the streaming platform, and many other projects based on the original series are in development, including ‘Tales of Dunk and Egg,’ ‘10,000 Ships,’ ‘9 Voyages,’ ‘Flea Bottom’ and even an animated series.