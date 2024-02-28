Karol G goes viral for sweet exchange with her concert’s security guard

Karol G is on tour. The Colombian singer and international sensation is currently on the Manana Sera Bonito Tour, which is taking her all over Latin America. At her last concert in Mexico, fans captured a sweet exchange between Karol G and one of the concert’s security guards, who knew her songs by heart.

©GettyImages



Karol G performing in Monterrey

The video shows Karol G singing “Provenza,” one of her most famous songs. As she sings, she pauses and looks at the security guard, blowing her a kiss. As she begins to sing the song to her, the guard stays still and in shock. “But sing it with me, they’re not gonna get mad at you,” said Karol G in the mic, prompting screams from the audience.

The video amassed thousands of views and comments, with viewers praising Karol G for her attitude. “What a humble woman,” wrote a viewer in Spanish. “That’s why people love her so much.”

Karol G’s tour in Latin America is scheduled to run until May, with stops in countries like Mexico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and more. In Mexico alone, she’ll perform seven times in DF, Guadalajara, and Monterrey. After her performances in Latin America, Karol G will take her tour to Europe.

Karol G’s birthday in the Bahamas

Earlier this month, Karol G shared some photos of her birthday celebrations. She welcomed her 33rd year in the Bahamas, and shared some photos that showed her looking stunning and enjoying her time on the beach and blowing some candles from a pink birthday cake in the shape of a heart. “One year older but who’s counting?” she captioned the post. “Thanks to everyone for their birthday messages!”

