Karol G has a surprise concert in Mexico with Mariachis

Karol G has enjoyed her time in Mexico. After performing seven shows in different Mexican cities, Karol G said goodbye to the country by organizing a surprise performance where she was accompanied by Mariachis. The Colombian singer was captured oncamera by viewers, who were surprised by her appearance and enjoyed as she performed some songs in Mariachi style with the appropriate outfit.

Karol G made an appearance in a public plaza somewhere in Mexico, where she performed her song “200 copas.” She also sang the classic mariachi song “El Rey,” made famous by Vicente Fernandez, all accompanied by a mariachi band.

Karol G shared a post on Instagram recapping her experience in Mexico, thanking the country for welcoming her so wholeheartedly. The photos shared online showed some of the highlights of her show, which included plenty of stunning outfits, photos of her framed by her dancers, some special moments between herself and fans, and more. “Mexico, you gave me 7 unforgettable nights,” she captioned the post. “Unforgettable. You guys had the sweetest fan actions, the most special presents, and an energy that was out of this world. I miss you all but I’m thankful for what we shared. CDMX, Monterrey, and Guadalajara, thank you!”

Karol G’s sweet gesture with a security guard

Earlier this week, Karol G went viral due to a sweet exchange she had with a security guard working at one of her concerts. The moment was captured in a video, and showed Karol G performing onstage. As she sang “Provenza,” one of her biggest hits, she noticed that the security guard that was guarding the stage knew all of the lyrics and decided to sing the song to her, prompting a shocked reaction. “But sing it with me, they’re not gonna get mad at you,” said Karol G in the mic.