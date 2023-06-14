Tom Holland has a group chat with Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire called the Spider-Boys

Tom Holland is opening up about his friendship with ‘Spider-Man’ stars Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who played the iconic superhero role before him. The 27-year-old actor is sharing his appreciation for the two stars and talked about their bond after filming the 2021 film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actor revealed that they still keep in contact after working together. “We have a great group chat and we catch up every now and then. It’s called the Spider-Boys,” Tom said when asked about their friendship. “Myself, Andrew, Tobey—we have this amazing bond as three people who have been through something that is so unique that we really are like brothers.”

He also admitted that he regrets not reaching out to Andrew before playing ‘Spider-Man’ for the first time in 2015, one year after his portrayal of the superhero. “I was 19 when I got cast. I was so caught up in getting the role that I never took any time to think about what it must have been like for him,” he said referring to the lack of reception Andrew’s Spider-Man received. “If I’d made my second movie and it didn’t necessarily deliver in the way it should have done and they recast me, I would really struggle to bounce back.”

“Andrew bounced back in the most unbelievable way. I just wish I’d called him and just said, ‘You know I can’t turn down this opportunity,’” Tom added, before revealing that he is “a little apprehensive” about the fourth installment of the franchise, which is currently on hold because of the writer’s strike.

“I’m really, really happy with where we’re at in terms of the creative,” he said. “There’s a bit of a stigma about the fourth one in all franchises. I feel like we hit a home run with our first franchise and there’s a part of me that wants to walk away with my head held high and pass the baton to the next lucky kid that gets to bring this character to life.”