The Weeknd gives health update after voice issues at Los Angeles concert

The Weeknd is giving fans a health update, following an unexpected scare onstage during his latest concert in Los Angeles, after being forced to abruptly stop his performance when he noticed vocal issues, declaring that he couldn’t give the audience “the concert that I want to give you right now.”

The 32-year-old singer, who is starring in the highly anticipated HBO series ‘The Idol’ alongside Lily Rose Depp, was performing the first set of his show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, singing his hit song ‘Can’t Feel My Face,’ when he rushed off stage.

Now the singer is revealing how he is feeling after canceling the show, revealing that he will be playing his upcoming shows in Toronto, Canada. “Doctor says my voice is safe and with rest I’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for.”

The Weeknd also explained that a new date for his Los Angeles show will be revealed soon, sharing his appreciation for his fans. “LA date is being worked out soon,” he continued, “Thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my way. I love you all so much… XO.”

Following the incident, the singer took to social media to explain what happened. “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”