The Weeknd is officially the Halloween king after transforming into Marlon Brando in The Godfather

The Weeknd is coming for Heidi Klum’s title of best celebrity Halloween costumes. The singer went all in this year dressed as the legendary Marlon Brando in The Godfather and he was completely unrecognizable. He wore what looked like prosthetics, a grey slicked-back wig, and a padded suit to make Don Corleone come to life. He also completely changed the color of his skin. The look was giving Mrs. Doubtfire meets mafia but his fans were left impressed by his level of commitment. “This man had the best celebrity Halloween costume for 6 years straight now,” one user commented on his post. Others have named him “THE KING OF HALLOWEEN.”

©The Weeknd





©The Weeknd





The Weeknd is known for going hard with costumes for Halloween with high-level production value. The “Starboy” singer has dressed up as The Joker, The Nutty Professor, and Beetlejuice past Halloween’s but he is pretty much down to be in costume at any time and had a whole saga where he was walking around covered in bandages.

He took his costume out on the town Sunday night and he was seen hanging out with a “mystery woman, per DailyMail. He is currently single but many believe something is going on between him and Angelina Jolie as they have been spotted together over the last year. A source told Us Weekly, “Both Angie and Abel are telling people that they are just friends, but those who know them think something romantic is going on.” “She‘s definitely warming toward Abel. He’s been pouring on the charm and going out of his way to impress her,” they added.