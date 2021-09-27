Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were spotted grabbing dinner together in Santa Monica

Two celebrities that we never expected to be hanging out together are Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd. The ‘Maleficent’ actress and the ‘Save Your Tears’ singer were spotted grabbing dinner together over the weekend.

According to the Daily Mail, Jolie and The Weeknd were photographed grabbing dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California on Saturday. Reportedly, the duo dined in a private area of the restaurant for over two hours.

For the outing, the 46-year-old wore an all-black look that consisted of a black trench coat and matching heels. The singer also wore an all-black look including skinny jeans and a matching dark jacket.

Reportedly after dining together, Jolie was seen getting into the back of the ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ singer’s black SUV and were supposedly going back to The Weeknd’s home.