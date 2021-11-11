Watch Rosalia flirt and stab The Weeknd in new music video

Rosalia and The Weeknd released their second collaboration. Titled “La Fama,” the song was released alongside a music video, featuring an appearance from Mexican actor Danny Trejo.

“La Fama” is the first single of Rosalia’s much-awaited third studio album, “Motomami.”

The music video, directed by Director X, is a colorful and stylish venture into the beloved Caribbean genre of bachata, with Rosalia starring as a singer performing in a club filled with strange and interesting patrons. Danny Trejo, a very cool and enthusiastic MC, introduces Rosalia as “La Fama,” and she seduces The Weeknd, who can’t help but be lured by her and follow her onstage. Then she stabs him, of course, to the delight of everyone watching.

In a statement in Spanish, Rosalia explained some of the inspirations behind the song and why she wanted to try out the genre of Bachata in the first place. “I wanted to write, in my own way, a bachata with a little story around ambition. Taking as a reference the lyrics of Ruben Blades or Patti Smith and the songs of Aventura, I ended up writing a story of romance with fame.”

Rosalia and The Weeknd had previously collaborated on a Spanish remix of “Blinding Lights,” for his super successful 2020 record “After Hours.” Rosalia’s new record, “Motomami,” is expected to be released at some point in 2022. It follows “El Mal Querer,” the 2018 record that launched her career on an international level and that facilitated many of the great songs that Rosalia is now known for.