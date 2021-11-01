Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro celebrate Halloween together while on vacation in Mexico

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are taking their relationship to the next level, jet setting over to Mexico for a romantic vacation.

Last week, Rauw wrapped up a leg of dates on his 2021 tour, posting a stage photo to Instagram writing, “Iré a descansar un poco, ya vuelvo… Gracias por todo, LOS AMO 💙” telling fans he is going to get some rest, but he will be back on stage very soon.

After that, he took off to Mexico to meet up with his girlfriend, Rosalía, which fans first got a glimpse of on Halloween. The Puerto Rican singer posted a picture of him and the Spanish superstar on Sunday, October 31, showing the pair with their faces painted like skulls in honor of the Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos.

Just a few hours later, in the early hours of November 1, the “La Noche De Anoche” singer gave fans an even better glimpse at their vacation, uploading a photo dump of all their activities.

Included in the Instagram post is Rosalía showing off her Kylie Swim swimsuit from her friend Kylie Jenner’s line, her and Rauw sharing a smooch under water, and the pair lathered up in sunscreen, with one snap of Alejandro sweetly applying the protective lotion on his other half’s face.

Rosalía didn’t put a caption on the post, letting the affectionate photos speak for themselves.

This sweet display of PDA from Rauwsalía comes a little over a month after the pair first confirmed their relationship.

In honor of her 28th birthday on September 25, the Spanish singer shared a series of intimate photos that showed off some of the festivities with her boyfriend.