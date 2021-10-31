Rauw Alejandro dedicates song to Rosalia in the middle of his concert

Following months of speculation, Rauw Alejandro and Rosalia finally confirmed their relationship. In one of his most recent concerts, Rauw showed how comfortable he was with the world knowing of their relationship, dedicating a song to her to the delight of all audience members.

The clip, recorded in one of Rauw’s concerts, shows him singing “Aquel Nap ZzZz” and stopping mid-song to say “Rosalia, I love you.” Fans were ecstatic. The song is one of his most romantic ones and a song he’s used on different occasions when talking about Rosalia. “When the sun goes down, the day never ends when you’re around 🎶 Happy birthday baby… 🎂🎉💕,“ he wrote on the post he dedicated for Rosalia’s birthday. The caption is a direct reference to the song’s lyrics.

Rosalia and Rauw made their relationship public close to her birthday, on September 25, with her sharing a TikTok of the two of them dancing and completing a TikTok challenge. Some months before, the two sent the internet on a spiral when they were spotted leaving a restaurant together in Los Angeles as they held hands. While they didn’t make any statements at the time, they looked comfortable standing close to each other and weren’t hiding a thing.