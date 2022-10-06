Halloween ideas: The Weeknd sells replicas of his ‘After Hours’ costume

The Weeknd is without a doubt a fan of Halloween! The successful singer is giving fans the opportunity to dress just like him in his ‘After Hours’ era, now that a replica of his costume is available at his official store.

The musician is known for his many Halloween collaborations, including his own haunted house for this year’s edition of Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

This time he wants his fans to recreate his look, as they can purchase a set with everything they need, from his sparkly red blazer, tortoise shell sunglasses, and black faux leather gloves.

It seems the Halloween costume has been a total success, as only small and extra small sizes are currently available, at a price of $98 USD or $134 CAD.

So if you need ideas for Halloween costumes, you can now look just like The Weeknd. However the website advises to pre-order by Oct. 7 if you want it to arrive on time, by Oct. 21.

The singer recently gave fans a health update, following an unexpected scare onstage during his latest concert in Los Angeles, after being forced to abruptly stop his performance when he noticed vocal issues, declaring that he couldn’t give the audience “the concert that I want to give you right now.”

Following the incident, he added two new Los Angeles tour dates at SoFi Stadium, a new show date for Nov. 26, and an additional third concert night for Nov. 27.