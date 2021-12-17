Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara meet with lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

Angelina Jolie has always been known for her passion for making a difference, and now, her kids are old enough to make their own mark on the world.

On Friday, December 17, the actress shared photos from a recent mother-daughter trip she took with her 16-year-old Zahara to Washington, D.C. There, the pair met with advocates and politicians to support the Violence Against Women Act.

The Eternals star posted about the trip to Instagram, uploading stills of her and the teen alongside politicans including Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, who is a co-sponsor of the House VAWA Reauthorization.

©Angelina Jolie





“Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children’s health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors,” Jolie wrote in her caption.

“We need reforms including judicial training, trauma-informed court processes that minimize the risk of harm to children,” she continued, “grant programs for technology to detect bruising across all skin tones and create non-biased forensic evidence collection, and protections for the most vulnerable.”

The 46-year-old went on to share how fans can help, writing: “To learn more about VAWA reauthorization and why safety can‘t wait, visit: www.4vawa.org (link in bio), and encourage Senators to cosponsor and support #VAWA4ALL.”

©Angelina Jolie





Jolie is a longtime advocate for refugees through her work with the United Nations. She is a mother to six kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, Shiloh, 15 and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Back in October, Angelina told PEOPLE that her children are “pretty great people.”

“And because there’s so many of them, I think they’ve had a very significant effect on each other,” she continued. “It’s not like I’m the head of anything. I’m very honest with my kids. And I’m very human with my kids.”