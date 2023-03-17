Malia Obama shows off waist long hair while out for lunch in LA

Malia Obama has had a big week. The screenwriter was spotted grabbing some lunch in Los Angeles and showing off her waist long hair. This week also marked the release of “Swarm,” the Donald Glover and Janine Nabers series she’s been working on over the past year.

Obama was photographed walking in the streets of Los Angeles, wearing baggy jeans a brown top and a black and beige jacket. She topped the look off with some cool combat boots. Most striking about Obama’s look was her hair, which was waist length and had some light colored highlights at the ends.

Obama’s new series premieres today, with one of its episodes marking her TV writing debut. According to ET Online, Obama wrote the episode titled “Girl, Bye,” which Nabers describes as one of the “wildest episodes.” “I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people. It’s pretty dope. I’m really proud of it,” she said.

The episode was writing by Obama and Nabers, with Nabers praising Obama’s creativity. “Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny,” she said. “She’s an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table… She’s really, really dedicated to her craft.”

Obama was previously worked on various shows, interning on the set of “Girls” and acting as a production assistant on the set of “Extant.”