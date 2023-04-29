Queen Rania celebrates future daughter-in-law’s birthday

Rajwa Al Saif received a special birthday wish from her future mother-in-law! Queen Rania of Jordan celebrated her future daughter-in-law’s birthday on April 28 with a new photo of the two of them.

“Happy birthday to our lovely Rajwa!” the Queen captioned the photo. Rania was pictured beside Rajwa with her hands on the bride to be’s shoulders.

Crown Prince Hussein also marked his fiancées birthday on Friday with a sweet tribute on his personal Instagram. Alongside a beautiful black-and-white photo of Rajwa smiling next to a horse, the Crown Prince penned: “Wishing my dearest Rajwa a very happy birthday! Looking forward to a life of love, compassion and commitment with you.”

The couple’s wedding is set for June 1. Hussein and Rajwa got engaged last August. Following their engagement, Queen Rania wrote that she was “excited to welcome my third daughter, Al Hussein’s bride-to-be, Rajwa, to the family! We’re so happy for you both.”

Last month, Rajwa joined her future royal in-laws at Princess Iman’s wedding to Jameel Thermiotis. During an appearance on Good Morning America in 2022, Queen Rania said, “I couldn’t have chosen better children-in-law.”

She added, “I think all of us as parents, you know, we want to see our kids grow up and become independent adults and share their life’s journey with partners and I’m so proud of the choices they’ve made.”