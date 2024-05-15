Mary looks every inch a Queen on her wedding anniversary wearing Pearl Poiré tiara for the first time

Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark’s 20th wedding anniversary coincided with the start of their state visit to Norway. The couple arrived in Oslo on Tuesday, May 14, and ended their day with a gala dinner at the Royal Palace hosted by ﻿King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway. Queen Mary looked positively regal for the occasion wearing a﻿ periwinkle gown with the Pearl Poiré tiara, marking the first time that she has worn the dazzling headpiece, per the Royal Watcher.

In a speech at the gala dinner, the Norwegian King spoke about the day Frederik became the King of Denmark earlier this year. “It was a big moment for all of us when you Frederik went out on the balcony on 14 January. It was touching to experience the warmth and joy that connected you and the Danish people together at that moment,” Harald said (translated to English). “This moment I hope you will carry with you as a strength throughout your kingship. But the support of the people alone cannot carry a king. You also need to live in love with those closest to you.”

©Kimm Saatvedt / Det kongelige hoff



King Frederik and Queen Mary celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on May 14, 2024

“So when you were joined by your family on the balcony on this very special day, I hope you felt the strength needed. For the family is perhaps your most important support device. At least that’s what I’ve experienced,” the Norwegian monarch continued. “Dear Mary, you took on a big task when you went and fell in love with this sporty Dane. You gave up a lot that was safe and familiar. You made Denmark and the Danes your own heartland and heartland. I know that you have also been a great support for our beloved Queen Margrethe.”

The Norwegian King also highlighted Mary and Frederik’s special anniversary, and asked for a round of applause. Harald told the Danish Queen and King in his remarks, “Just today the two of you have been married for 20 years - surely that deserves a round of applause? We think it’s very nice that you chose to celebrate your wedding anniversary here with us tonight!”

“During these years you have raised four wonderful children together – Christian, Isabella, Vincent and Josephine. The Crown Prince couple and Princess Ingrid Alexandra joined in celebrating Prince Christian, who has now become Crown Prince, his 18th birthday last year,” King Harald added. “The Queen and I are grateful that the close ties of family and friendship between our two families are also continued through new generations. It means a lot to all of us, I think.”

The Danish Royal House commemorated Mary and Frederik’s anniversary on Tuesday with a relaxed photo of the couple twinning in matching vests. In the caption, the Royal House noted that it was a “very special day.”

Mary married Queen Margrethe of Denmark’s eldest son at Copenhagen Cathedral in 2004. On their wedding day, Frederik told his bride in a moving speech, “I love you Mary. Come, let us go! Come, let us see! Throughout a thousand worlds, weightless love awaits.” The royal couple’s milestone anniversary came exactly four months after Frederik ascended the throne.