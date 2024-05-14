Queen Mary and King Frederik celebrate special anniversary away from home

It’s been twenty years since Mary Donaldson married Queen Margrethe of Denmark’s eldest son. The now-King Frederik and Queen Mary celebrated their twentieth anniversary on Tuesday, May 14. The milestone coincided with the start of their first state visit to Norway since becoming the King and Queen of Denmark.

The Danish Royal House commemorated Mary and Frederik’s anniversary with a relaxed photo of the couple sporting matching vests, while seemingly on board the Royal Yacht Dannebrog.

“In a few hours, the Royal Couple will arrive in Oslo and begin a state visit to Norway, after Their Majesties sailed from Denmark yesterday with the Royal Ship Dannebrog 🇩🇰🌊🇳🇴,” the Danish Royal House captioned the image (translated to English). “The arrival in the Norwegian capital also takes place on a very special day. It is the King and Queen’s 20th wedding anniversary ♥️.”

The Norwegian Royal House reacted to the post, commenting: “Congratulations! ❤️ see you soon! 🇩🇰🇳🇴.” Mary and Frederik tied the knot in 2004 at Copenhagen Cathedral. In a moving speech on their wedding day, the groom told his bride, “I love you Mary. Come, let us go! Come, let us see! Throughout a thousand worlds, weightless love awaits.”

The King and Queen of Denmark got married on May 14, 2004

The Danish royal couple welcomed their first child, Crown Prince Christian, in 2005, followed by their daughter, Princess Isabella, in 2007 and their twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, in 2011.

The couple’s milestone anniversary comes four months after Frederik ascended the throne. On his accession day, the King delivered a speech from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace during which he mentioned his “beloved wife.” “Today, the throne passes on. My hope is to become a gathering king of tomorrow. It is a task I have approached all my life,” he said.

“It is a responsibility I take on with respect, pride and great joy. It is a deed I will make an effort to carry through the trust I encounter,” Frederik continued. “I need all the support I can get. From my beloved wife, from my family, from you and from that which is greater than us. I face the future with the certainty that I am not alone.”