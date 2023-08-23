A royal made his movie debut this summer—Find out who!

No Hard Feelings starring Jennifer Lawrence featured Prince Achileas of Greece. Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Crown Prince Pavlos’ 23-year-old son had a small role in the R-rated comedy, which opened in theaters earlier this summer.

Following the film’s release in June, Achileas shared a photo of himself under a poster for the movie, writing: “Please go check out #nohardfeelings in cinemas!! Proud of playing a small role (my first film feature!) in something so special ❤️❤️.”

Achileas’ older sister, Princess Olympia, reacted to the post at the time with multiple fire emojis, while his aunt Princess Tatiana, who is married to Pavlos’ brother Prince Nikolaos, commented: “👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 so great!!!!!”

Prince Achileas made his acting debut back in 2017 in the soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful. The Greek royal has previously told Paper magazine that acting has always been “a great passion” of his.

“When I was a kid I remember always watching movies and TV shows and I was like, This is what I want to do: be an actor,” he recalled to the magazine in 2018. “When I fully decided that this was exactly what I wanted to do, was when I was 15 years old. I was at my previous school, Wellington College, a boarding school just outside of London.”

He continued, “I took drama classes at the school and then for one of the assignments the teacher wanted us to write our own monologues and perform them in front of the entire school. I wrote my monologue and it went really well.”

Achileas graduated from New York University in May of 2023. “An incredible 4 years!” he captioned photos from his graduation. “Excited for the next chapter. Here we go… 💙💙 .”

Prince Achileas is Marie-Chantal and Pavlos’ second son. The Crown Princess and Crown Prince are also parents to Princess Olympia, Prince Constantine Alexios, Prince Odysseas-Kimon and Prince Aristides-Stavros.