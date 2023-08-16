Prince Harry appears in trailer for new Netflix docuseries

Heart of Invictus will be released ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games. The Netflix docuseries is set to launch on Aug. 30. The streaming giant announced the premiere date on Wednesday and released the trailer, which features Prince Harry.

“Our Invictus Games community represents some of the bravest and most dedicated individuals from 23 nations across the globe. Heart of Invictus is the incredible story of competitors brought together through service, who are now united through sport,” the Duke of Sussex, who is an executive producer, said in a statement.

“While in various stages of recovery from both visible and invisible injuries, these competitors and their loved ones give a compelling look at their journey to the Invictus Games, in a way that commands admiration and respect,” Harry added.

Heart of Invictus follows “a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses, on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague.”

The Invictus Games The Hague took place in April of 2022. The upcoming series, directed by Orlando von Einsiedel, joins the competitors as “they train, and along the way reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope.” The docuseries also follows “organizers as they work to prepare for the Games alongside each nation’s team, supporting the competitors as well as their friends and families.”

Heart of Invictus was the first Netflix series to be announced by Archewell Productions in 2021. At the time, Harry said, “Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year. As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”