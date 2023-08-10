Prince Harry shops for Meghan Markle in Japan: See photo

Prince Harry had his wife on his mind while away from home this week. The Duke of Sussex and his friend Nacho Figueras went shopping for their respective wives, Meghan Markle and Delfina Blaquier, during their trip to Japan.

On Wednesday, Nacho shared a photo of himself and Harry inside a store wearing aviator sunglasses and posing with their arms crossed. Alongside the picture, the professional polo player wrote, “Shopping for our wives. 😎.”

Nacho added, “A big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us. And of course, for your continued support of @sentebale!”

Prince Harry and his longtime pal, who touched down in Tokyo on Tuesday, participated in a summit ﻿on the power of sport, community and philanthropy at the ISPS Sports Values Summit - Special Edition on Aug. 9. In a statement shared by Sentebale, Harry said: “I have long believed that sport is a conduit for healing – not just for the mind and body but the world. Sport requires having a dream and the need for community. Whether banded together in victory or showing up with respect in loss, no one ever crosses a finish line or scores a goal without the help and belief of others.”

Prince Harry and Nacho left Tokyo on Aug. 10

The royal dad of two added, “The lessons we learn on the field are often the same principles of philanthropy; that a mission, hard work, dedication, and partnership can make even the impossible, possible. That is what giving back requires, and we are all capable of creating or joining a team to do so.”

Nacho said it was wonderful to be ﻿in Japan “on behalf of Sentebale taking the opportunity to talk about the power of polo, a sport I love, and how it serves as a platform to raise awareness for our work. Next stop is Singapore, where we will be raising funds for Sentebale’s important work in southern Africa whilst enjoying a great afternoon of polo.”

Harry and Nacho, who were pictured at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Thursday, will play in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Aug. 12 in Singapore. Since 2010, the polo cup has raised over £11 million to support Sentebale’s work with children and young people.