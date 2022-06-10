Princess Märtha Louise’s fiancé talks relationship with the royal family

Shaman Durek Verrett has opened up about his relationship with his future royal in-laws. In an Instagram Live this week,Princess Märtha Louise of Norway’s fiancé revealed, “I have a great relationship with the royal family.”

The spiritual guide added, “I’m not gonna lie and say like in the beginning it wasn’t kind of bumpy because you’re having this shaman, bisexual, Black man coming into your family, but over years we’ve built such a lovely relationship. I love them.”

Märtha noted that they love him too. The engaged pair received congratulations from the royal family following news of their engagement earlier this week. The Norwegian Royal House shared that Märtha’s parents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja, “extend their heartiest congratulations to Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett on the occasion of their engagement, and wish the couple all the best for their future together.”

The Princess’ brother, Crown Prince Haakon, and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, along with their family, also extended “their warmest congratulations to Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett on the occasion of their engagement. The Royal House added that “they send their best wishes to the whole family for a happy future.”

While the couple went public with their relationship in 2019, Märtha revealed that she and Shaman Durek have been dating since 2018. The pair announced their engagement on Tuesday, June 7. “I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek, the one who makes my heart skip, the one who sees me and acknowledges me from my highest potential, who makes me laugh and who I can be vulnerable with. Love transcends and makes us grow. And I am so happy to continue to grow with this beautiful man,” the Princess wrote alongside a photo of herself and her fiancé. “Thank you to all my friends and family who have stood steadfast by our side and special thanks to @hegecfossum et co. for your generosity and making our day truly special.”