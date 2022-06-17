Shaman Durek pens message to Princess Ingrid Alexandra: ‘It is an honor to become your future uncle’

Shaman Durek Verrett joined his future royal in-laws on Thursday at a birthday dinner for Princess Ingrid Alexandra. The day after the celebration, which was hosted by the Norwegian Government, the spiritual guide took to his Instagram to pen a tribute to his fiancée Princess Märtha Louise’s niece.

“Since the day we met, you always made me feel loved and acknowledged in the family. Your warm smile across the room at me is always a feeling of grace and kindness. We have the best time together,” Shaman Durek wrote alongside a photo of the future Queen from Thursday’s event.

©Getty Images



Shaman Durek Verrett attended Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s birthday dinner hosted by the Norwegian Government on June 16

“You are a blessing to Norway to be their future Queen. It is an honor to become your future uncle. I look forward to more times together,” he continued. “Last night your speech was elegant and poised with true heart as you are my dear.. love you! I am so happy to be here for your belated Birthday celebrations.”

In another post, Durek shared a snapshot of himself and his future bride, Princess Märtha Louise. “It was such a lovely official celebration to be with family again and with my beloved @princessmarthalouise @iam_marthalouise sharing in such a glorious evening honor Princess Ingrid birthday it was quite an occasion indeed,” he captioned the picture. “Everyone in the family looked elegant. Such a night to remember. Tonight the Royal ball. Good thing I’m an excellent at waltzing.”

Märtha and Durek announced their engagement on June 7. In an Instagram Live a few days later, the Princess’ fiancé opened up about his “great relationship with the royal family.” He said, “I’m not gonna lie and say like in the beginning it wasn’t kind of bumpy because you’re having this shaman, bisexual, Black man coming into your family, but over years we’ve built such a lovely relationship. I love them.”