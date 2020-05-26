The minimalist brand that has a special place in Kate Middleton’s closet

The fashion influence that Kate Middleton currently wields is so great that one of her recent appearances—a virtual one, given the circumstances—was enough for a minimalist luxury brand to be brought into the spotlight. During her televised announcement of the new “Hold Still” photography project that she is leading with the National Portrait Gallery, the royal was the epitome of elegance in a printed Raey dress that now ranks among her most highly talked about spring looks. Of course, it was sold out from the exclusive website within hours.

©GettyImages



Via video chat, the royal impressed with her Raey dress

Classic and graceful looks

While she invited the audience to send in photographs “that capture the spirit, mood, hopes, fears, and feelings of the nation as we continue to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak,” the Duchess of Cambridge looked radiant in a pastel yellow midi dress with a floral motif and flowing hemline that offsets its long sleeves. Kate is certainly among the most well-known followers of the British fashion label.

©Matches Fashion



Raey’s elegant designs have been trending for months

Minimalist style

Although the now famous tree-print dress is from a previous collection, the new designs put out by the brand all have simple lines, crisp silhouettes and that dash of color characteristic of both minimalism and the brand itself. The high V-neck double-layered organza shift dress ($345) is another garment that defines the brand’s look and feel and can be effortlessly integrated into the staples of any woman’s wardrobe.

©Matches Fashion



Printed, neutral pieces are a big part of this brand’s collections

Luxury fabrics

Cashmere, Moroccan silk, organic cotton and even crepe de Chine—the one in Kate Middleton’s dress—are some of the materials representative of Raey pieces. They are used to make garments with a slightly androgynous edge, such as jumpsuits and sweatshirts, as well as on skirts, cardigans and more lady-like numbers, including the zip-front floral-print silk dress ($450) with a vintage vibe.

The brand offers timeless designs in a neutral palette that can be used to create looks that transition perfectly from day to night and also bolster your individual chic factor. All of the pieces by this brand are available exclusively on Matches Fashion, the favorite high-end retailer of fashionistas and royals alike!