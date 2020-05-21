Eat like a Duchess: Kate Middleton’s breakfast, lunch and dinner

It is not a secret to anyone that Kate Middleton, proud mamá-of-three, leads a very fit, active and healthy lifestyle. We are almost certain that her healthy approach to food and fitness will be something that she passes along to her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In the past, The Duchess of Cambridge has admitted to cooking many of her (and her kids’) meals at their home in Kensington Palace, making many wonder: what does Kate like to eat? According to the Mail Online, Prince William’s better half loves to keep it simple in the mornings, vegetarian in the afternoons for lunch and a bit richer for dinner.

Kate loves to start her day with something healthy and filling that will help fuel her mornings

Much like her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Cambridge loves to start her mornings with a yummy smoothie or a delicious bowl of oatmeal. For her smoothies, it’s reported that she likes to use things like kale, spirulina, matcha powder, spinach, romaine lettuce, cilantro (aka coriander) and blueberries. With such a nutritious drink, it’s no wonder she is able to maintain her toned figure and enough energy to keep up after her three royal babies.

For lunch, the Duchess likes to keep it light with some healthy veggie options that will help her feel full, but also help her power up for any important meetings or functions she may have. While on a royal tour of India with her husband, Chef Raghu Deora was asked to cook up some delicious eats for Kate and William. Chef Raghu explained that he cooked all vegetarian dishes because he was told that was what the couple preferred — dishes like vegetable kebabs and lentil curry. A 2014 Daily Mail article reported that Kate also loves watermelon salads, tabbouleh and gazpacho. Kate has also admitted to loving spicy food, although her husband “struggles” with it.

Roast chicken is a royal family favorite

For dinner, Kate loves to eat carbs just like the rest of us. It’s reported that she enjoys roasted meats, pastas and curries (talk about variety). A family favorite, among all the royals, is oven roasted chicken. Not only is it a staple recipe at the Cambridge house, but Prince Harry was said to have made this dish for Meghan the night he proposed to her.

Kate also loves making pasta with her older kids as well. People reported that on a visit to the Lavender Primary School Kate told Executive Headteacher Matthew Kleiner-Mann how she enjoys this family activity. “She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff,” he explained.