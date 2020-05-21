Prince William explains what makes dinnertime a success with his and Kate Middleton’s kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton can relate to parents of picky eaters! The royal dad of three opened up about dinnertime in the Cambridge household while speaking with Charlie Farrally, who is the community chef at the PEEK Project (Possibilities for Each and Every Kid) in Glasgow. “You’ll know yourself the hardest time is dinnertime,” Charlie told the Duke, who laughed, “It depends what’s on the table.” William added, “If parents put something on that children love, then dinner time goes very well. But if you put something on the table they don’t want to do, that’s another ball game.”

©Duchess of Cambridge



The Duke of Cambridge opened up about dinnertime with his and Kate Middleton’s children

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are parents to Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two. In the past, Kate has revealed that her children “absolutely love” beetroot and enjoy making pizza “because they like getting their hands messy.”

The family of five has been staying at their country home in Norfolk amid the coronavirus lockdown in the UK. Kate has spoken about the “ups and downs” while self-isolating at Anmer Hall. “It gets a bit hectic, I’m not going to lie, with a two-year-old,” she confessed to BBC in April. “The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how honestly. You get to the end of the day, you write down all the list of things you’ve done in that day. You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake, you get to the end of the day, they’ve had a lovely time. But it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that’s for sure.”



Aside from homeschooling Charlotte and George, the Duchess has been enjoying one of her favorite hobbies, photography, with her children at home. Earlier this month, during an appearance on ITV’s This Morning, Kate said, “I am very much an amateur photographer. I’ve sort of learned along the way, but during this time I’ve spent lots of time picking up my camera and taking photographs of the children because they are always around us when we are doing stuff together, which has been great.”