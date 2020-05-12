This creamy overnight oats recipe is the only breakfast you need to have every morning

Overnight oats are the ideal breakfast meal for people who have really early starts, mom’s with a busy schedule for the day and just about anyone that wants something simple in the morning. They are extremely easy to prepare and oh-so-delicious when you’re ready to eat them in the mornings. Overnight oats are also highly versatile, so at-home cooks of any level can add just about anything that comes to mind: apples, cinnamon, chocolate, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, more chocolate and many other toppings to make it truly delightful.

These yummy little oats also have so many added healthy benefits as well. Since they have an oat base, you’ll feel fuller much longer and will burn some of the excess fat that the body likes to carry somethings. The soaked oats will also allow your body to absorb more nutrients boosting your immune system and increase your heart health (because who doesn’t want a happier heart).

Overnight oats can be a great tool to help keep your body healthy

Coconut Almond Butter Overnight Oats Recipe by Justin’s

Ingredients:

½ cup quick oats

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

2 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut

1 tablespoons chia seeds

½ teaspoon vanilla

pinch of salt

1 tablespoon Justin’s Coconut Almond Butter

Fresh Blueberries

Preparations:

Combine oats, coconut, chia seeds, vanilla, and salt in a jar. Pour in almond milk and stir to combine. Refrigerate overnight. Serve cold topped with Justin‘s Coconut Almond Butter and blueberries.

Find this and other delicious recipes at here.