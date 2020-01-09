Kate Middleton has always expressed a love for food: whether she is baking delicious homemade cakes for her three kids or trying a new dish while on one of her many Royal tours. The Duchess of Cambridge has always had an adventurous spirit, so it’s not surprising that her outlook on life influences her outlook on food.

Today, January 9th, we celebrate The Duchess’ birthday with an appetizing list of some of her favorite things to eat, whether at home or out and about with hubby Prince William. Here’s to more delectable dishes in the future of the 38-year-old Duchess!