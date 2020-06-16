This is how you make one of Kate Middleton’s favorite foods: the veggie kabob

Meghan Markle isn’t the only royal foodie within the British Royal family, Kate Middleton also has a huge passion for all things of the culinary nature. From a roasted chicken recipe that Princess Diana loved to lentil curry and sushi (not together, of course), Kate Middleton has a varied palette that we are sure she is passing along to her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Of all the delicious details that have been reported on The Duchess of Cambridge’s culinary taste, her love for veggies always pops up. It’s been reported that she favors more vegetarian style meals, especially when she travels abroad. Below we’ve included a recipe for a deliciously simple veggie kabob recipe with a chimichurri sauce that we’re sure Kate would love!
Vegetable Kabob Recipe with Chimichurri Sauce
Ingredients:
Vegetable Skewers
- 4 medium red onions, chopped in large chucks
- 4 medium zucchinis, chopped in large chucks
- 2 16-oz packs of Monterey Whole White mushrooms
- 1 large eggplant, chopped in large chucks
- 2 10-oz packs of cherry tomatoes
- 2 medium red bell peppers, chopped in large chucks
- 2 medium yellow bell peppers, chopped in large chucks
- ¼ cup of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Salt and pepper to tast
Chimichurri Sauce
- ½ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 tablespoons Red Wine Vinegar
- ½ cup finely chopped parsley
- 3 cloves minced garlic
- ¼ teaspoon of red chili flakes (use less if you don’t like spicy)
- 2 teaspoon of lemon zest
- 2 tablespoons of fresh oregano
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Preparations:
Vegetable Skewers
- Pre-soak skewers in water while you chop veggies.
- Proceed to chop onions, zucchinis, eggplant and bell peppers.
- Take chopped veggies, mushrooms and tomatoes and, in any order, prep skewers.
- Once skewers are prepped, lightly season with EVOO, salt and pepper.
- Place on grill at medium heat until veggies are fully cooked.
Chimichurri Sauce
- Chop parsley, garlic and fresh oregano.
- In a bowl, mix EVOO, chopped ingredients, chili flakes, red wine vinegar, salt, pepper and lemon zest.